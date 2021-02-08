Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan crochets their own jumper from the game

A Redditor has created their own version of clothing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

'Mom's hand-knit sweater' is an item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is a gift all of us automatically receive through the mail. There are a couple of different variants and one of them seems to have struck a chord with this fellow Animal Crossing lover.

Reddit user salamandrah shared this stunning creation of theirs; a completely real version of the red jumper with squares on it, crocheted to match the in-game render perfectly, down to the quilted pattern on the front.

The post, which currently has over 3000 upvotes, also has people in the comments praising that it looks identical to the in-game version.

User salamandrah hasn't shared any information in the post about how long it took them to make, with one commenter suggesting that it "must have taken so long". Seemingly inspired, people are also asking if they had a pattern they could share so others can have their own try at making the item.

As we mentioned up above, this jumper is a gift from your virtual mother and it comes in a few different variants; there's the red one this fan has re-created, a blue jumper which has a star on it, a yellow one with a big 'M' on the front and a few more with some animals on them.

If you've had the game from launch, you would've been given this item some time through the summer months in the northern hemisphere

Considering the design of the jumper – and the reaction on Reddit – this seems like something people would be extremely interested in wearing, bringing a much-needed a slice of Animal Crossing charm to the real world.

Elsewhere in New Horizons, islands are gearing up for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event which is taking place right now.