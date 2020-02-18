Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct coming this Thursday

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is finally happening this Thursday, Nintendo has announced. Beginning at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT, you can tune into Nintendo's YouTube channel to catch a 25-minute livestream exclusively about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo says the presentation will include an "in-depth look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package." This is likely to be the last major piece of marketing for the much-anticipated game before its release one month later on March 20.

There's still a lot to learn about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One thing on many people's minds is how the new island setting will shape up, and it sounds like we'll see plenty of that this Thursday. Other questions people have include what kind of new activities we may be able to take part in and how player-to-player interactions will work, especially if only one island is allowed per console .

We recently caught a glimpse of new characters we may meet on our island, so it's safe to expect some news about these neighbors and more this Thursday as well. There's also the recently revealed Animal Crossing Switch, which sold out too quickly for most would-be buyers. Might Nintendo share more about that limited edition console ? With more emphasis on crafting, there's surely a lot to learn there too, especially if you're a diehard fan who pours hours into every release.

There's still a lot we don't know, but this week's livestream should help paint a more vivid picture of one of the year's most exciting games.