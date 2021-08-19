Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes US manga debut with Deserted Island Diary

The first manga spin-off of the hit game Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally making its way outside of its island home of Japan - and we have a first look at it ahead of its September 14 release from Viz Media.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary stars four humans - a princess (Himepoyo), a bookworm (Benben), a jokester (Coroyuki), and an always sleepy Guchan - who move to a deserted island.

Check out this preview of Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo) Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo)

This manga promises some time at the campfire with Gulliver, time at the museum with Blathers, some fashion with the Able Sisters, and yes, a night party with Wisp.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary cover (Image credit: Kokonasu☆Rumba/Shogakukan/Nintendo)

This comic collection also doubles as a gaming guide, with some tips and tricks, and even profiles of the animals - although we have a comprehensive Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide ourselves.

This is currently the only volume of Deserted Island Diary announced for an official English translation, but two additional volumes have already been released. There's several other unrelated Animal Crossing manga that could eventually come out in English - including one starring Tom Nook, Timmy, and Tommy even.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary is written and drawn by Kokonasu Rumba, who is best known for her work on the Yo-Kai Watch manga series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary goes on sale on September 14.

