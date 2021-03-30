Animal Crossing: New Horizons customization options let players design a mansion

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has used an array of items to turn their in-game house into an outwardly-appearing mansion.

Originally shared in the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit, one user posted a photo of the outside of their mega-mansion which was created by using two of the kids’ tent items as well as several panels which have been customized to look like cute cottage windows. Another below shows what's possible with some creative architecture.

Unfortunately, the house is just standard size inside - because could you imagine the loan Tom Nook would charge on a house that big? - but it at least allows players to keep their house's appearance from getting too stale.

This isn’t the first time Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have used custom designs to create an optical illusion, as one player also recently designed a range of cat kennels using umbrellas for other players to display in their homes.

On the topic of custom designs, one player also recently found a clever trick to save you space in your design inventory - not that you should need it anymore after the Custom Design Editor Pro+ was added to the game during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary update earlier this month. With the game having officially celebrated its one year birthday, there's no sign of the community slowing down in figuring out ways of pushing the life sim in new directions.