Animal Crossing fan crams every single villager into one enormous picture

An Animal Crossing fan has drawn a picture containing every single character from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you thought your island was getting crowded, look at this group picture which shows every single Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager crammed together, courtesy of Reddit user Bluesonified and it is a sight to behold.

The art style isn’t your traditional Animal Crossing look, instead going for something that would look more at home on Cartoon Network in the 90s, but it’s oozing with style and you can easily identify all your favourite characters if you look hard enough.

If you’re looking for Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed party games then this would make an ideal Animal Crossing meets Where’s Wally game. In fact, if you head to the artists Twitter page, that’s exactly what a bunch of their fans are doing. Someone calls out the villager and everyone races to screenshot them in the picture.

While this is a stunning piece of artwork based on the game. We’ve also seen some pretty amazing creations inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons too recently, with the Mad Max-inspired wasteland scene we reported on a few days ago and the super spooky horror movie short “Don’t Peak” that was made in the game last month.

Bluesonified, who goes by foozhochii on Twitter, is a commission artist who has done loads of video game-themed group shots like this, which you can find on their Twitter page. We’ve spotted Paper Mario, Splatoon, and even Parappa the Rapper over there and they all look fantastic.

