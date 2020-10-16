An NYC first responder is the first consumer to play Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X isn't out for another month, but a lucky NYC first responder was the first consumer in the world to go hands-on with it. Check out the YouTube video above, and read on for more details.

Gamertag Radio's Danny Peña invited NYC first responder medic and Bronx native Michael Santiago ( @Toon_Medic ) to 368 ( @368 ), an NYC-based gamer, streamer, and creator house. When Santiago rocked up in the New York Yankees hat, he was clearly under the impression that he was just meeting Peña in person, but in actuality he was getting an opportunity like no other. While some streamers, journalists, and other games industry members have gotten a chance to go hands-on with Xbox Series X , no consumer has gotten the opportunity - until Santiago, that is.

"That's wild, man. I can't believe this," Santiago wonders aloud as he's given the news. He gets sixty minutes with the Xbox Series X, where it looks like he got a chance to play Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Doom: Eternal, and more. What were Santiago's thoughts? "It's unbelievable. Fast. Graphics are insane - that Quick Resume, that's the future. And, I can't wait. I just can't wait to get my hands on it," Santiago says, clearly overwhelmed with the entire experience.

Considering how hard New York City was hit by COVID-19, the fact that a first responder is the first consumer in the world to go hands-on with Xbox Series X is quite fitting - and incredibly touching. Peña and 368 also hooked Santiago up with a one year subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and an Astro Gaming headset. Those aren't tears in my eyes, I just have seasonal allergies.

He's no first responder, but he is our Josh West. Here's his Xbox Series X hands-on preview .