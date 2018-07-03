Amazon Prime's giving away 21 PC games for the next month, here's how to get them

The best Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals will take a few more weeks to arrive, but Amazon isn't waiting until then to start rolling out some excellent bonuses for subscribers. What's better than getting a game for free? Getting 21 games for free, obviously! And if you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you're eligible to receive every single one of them, starting right now . All these games are for PC only (sorry console owners).

Most of the games will only be available for a few days each, but these first three can be claimed any time from today through August 2nd (as of this writing these games aren't live yet, but Amazon should push the button pretty soon).

Metal Slug 3

The Last Blade

Twinkle Star Sprites

Here are all the rest of the games, and how long of a window you'll have to snag them. Note that Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition and Qube 2 are both available today (July 3rd) and tomorrow!

Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition: July 2nd - July 4th

QUBE2: July 3rd - July 4th

Battle Chef Brigade: July 4th - 11th

Manual Samuel: July 5th - July 12th

GoNNER: July 6th - July 13th

Next Up Hero: July 7th - July 14th

Uurnong Uurnlimited: July 8th - 14th

Hue: July 9th - July 15th

Deponia Doomsday: July 10th - July 16th

Observer: July 11th - 17th

Tacoma: July 12th - July 18th

The Bridge: July 13th - July 26th

Brutal Legend: July 14th - July 27th

The Red Strings Club: July 15th - July 21st

Tyranny: July 16th - July 18th

Broken Age: July 17th - July 31st

The Framed Collection: July 18th - July 31st

Serial Cleaner: July 18th - July 31st

That's a pretty nice selection - not your typical overstuffed "well, I guess I bought World of Goo again" bundle. And they're all free with your subscription, so you can't really argue with that. In order to claim the games, you'll need to link your Amazon account to your Twitch account . Then you can visit the Twitch Prime main page to claim your free games as they become available, and download and install them using Twitch's desktop app . Yeah, it's another app to install, but hey - pretty soon you'll have at least 19 games to play on it. On PC, at least.