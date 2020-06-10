Amazon details character progression in their upcoming MMO New World

Amazon Game Studios have released a fairly comprehensive breakdown of how character progression works in their upcoming MMORPG, New World.

As detailed on New World's website, progression is separated into three distinct categories: Core Attributes, Trade Skills, and Weapon Mastery. Amazon Game Studios describes Core Attributes as a point system which will "ultimately govern a large part of how powerful you are relative to the various hostile creatures and other players in Aeternum."

The Core Attributes in New Worlds are Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Focus, and Constitution. The first three are fairly self-explanatory, but Focus determines your Mana recovery rate and cooldown time, while Constitution is essentially your health.

As for Trade Skills, you might correctly assume those are your non-combat skills, which are broken down into Gathering, Refining, and Crafting. Across the three categories are 16 skills, which you can level up to make or improve items you can sell or use for yourself.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Weapon Mastery sounds like standard fare for an MMO. Every weapon in the game comes with its own Weapon Mastery and two distinct skill trees, which have active abilities, passive modifiers, and bonuses you can unlock as you earn XP. You won't be able to completely unlock both skill trees on a given weapon, but you can respec weapon builds in exchange for Azoth, a form of in-game currency.

Currently in its closed alpha stage, the MMO was originally slated for release last month, but was delayed until August 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing employees to work from home. New World is scheduled for a closed beta in July.

