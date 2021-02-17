A Way Out creator Josef Fares says he'll give you $1000 if you get bored of It Takes Two

A Way Out creator Josef Fares is very confident in his upcoming game It Takes Two; so much so that he'll apparently offer $1000 to anyone who gets bored and quits before the ending.

It Takes Two is a zany co-op platformer launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and last-gen consoles on March 26. Given that Fares once said it'll "blow your fucking mind away" in an official video from publisher EA, it might not surprise you that the director is once again assuring fans that It Takes Two won't disappoint. This time around though, the famously self-assured Fares is looking directly at people who tend not to finish games.

Talking to Game Informer, Fares says he was saddened to hear that only 51% of players finished his previous game, a Way Out, and says he plans on bumping that number up to 100% with It Takes Two.

"I know people came up to me and said, 'Wow it's fantastic that 51 percent of players in A Way Out finished the game,' and they told me that that's an extremely high percentage number, but actually it saddens me. That means that 49 percent of people didn't finish it. It's not something I should be happy about," Fares said.

Fares told us last month that A Way Out and It Takes Two studio Hazelight has learned a lot of lessons from its earlier games "to push outside the box to create experiences that have never been played before," and he's betting on that growth to make It Takes Two a game that's literally impossible to get bored of.

"That's another thing that I can guarantee you with It Takes Two: It's impossible, and quote me on this, to get tired of this game. You can put this as the headline. I can literally give 1,000 bucks to anyone who says, 'Oh, I'm tired of this game now because it doesn't surprise me.' One thousand bucks! I guarantee. I'll give it to everyone who gets tired. But they have to be honest about it."

Hear that? That's a money-back guarantee on steroids if I ever saw one. Still, it might be hard to come up with proof that you're being honest about your boredom.

