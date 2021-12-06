A new Sonic the Hedgehog game called Frontiers could be set for an imminent announcement

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game, potentially called Frontiers, could be getting announced very soon.

As highlighted on Reddit , a couple of recent discoveries may hint towards a new Sonic the Hedgehog game being released soon. The first clue came from a newly registered domain under the name frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com. The website is currently only displaying a 404 message, but it's likely to appear in full if a potential announcement is made soon.

It’s entirely possible that that reveal could be made during The Game Awards on December 9, especially considering host Geoff Keighley has already said that new game reveals will be in the "double digits" during the event.

The other clue that was revealed in the subreddit was that Sonic the Hedgehog Steam Curator page has quietly updated its number of games from 34 to 35. The person who shared the discovery in the subreddit has theorized that it could either be more information on Sonic Origins or a brand new game that coincides with the Sonic Frontiers domain.

The Sonic the Hedgehog brand has been very busy over the past year following the Sonic Central Stream in May. During the online event, several announcements were made including the reveal of Sonic Origins, a new game from Sonic Team , the Sonic Colors Remaster (which was released in September of this year), and more on Sonic’s animated adventures such as the Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps animated short.

It's not certain that this actually is a Sonic the Hedgehog game reveal but, that doesn’t mean you can't get your hopes up and keep an eye on this year’s Game Awards later this week.