A new Ghostbusters video game is "definitely happening"

Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson has intimated that a new game based upon the fan-favorite franchise is "definitely happening".

Talking to Countdown City Geeks , Hudson revealed someone had reached out to him about the game with a view to locking him down for some voice work.

"I just got an email, because we're doing another video game," he said. "They're scheduling it now to do the recording and I'm not too sure who's going to do it. I know me and [Dan Aykroyd], I think, I'm not sure if [Bill Murray] will do anything on it."

That's not all, either. Hudson also revealed that whilst the development team – widely thought to be Illfonic, after a slip of the tongue a couple of months back – has successfully been able to replicate Hudson's co-stars, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, in-game, the team is having "a hard time" translating him into the game.

"It's so weird to me that they can get Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis to look exactly like they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or somebody," he said (thanks, Eurogamer ).

"When they'll bring it out, I don't know, but definitely it's happening," he added.

Did you know Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman – son of Ivan Reitman, of course – has revealed ideas for a potential sequel ? Don't proceed any further if you'd like to remain unspoiled, but for those not bothered by spoilers, read on!

"I wish I could talk to you about that," Reitman recently said, when asked about Egon Spengler replacing the Ghostbusters 2 logo on Ecto-1 with the original. "I'm just saying that's a plot that is not in this film and we have ideas moving forward."

That doesn't mean Ghostbusters 2 isn't canon, though.

"Ghostbusters 2, definitely canon. There are references to Ghostbusters 2 in Afterlife," he explained. "We meet Ray working at Ray's Occult. The toaster from Ghostbusters 2 is in the kitchen in the farmhouse. There's actually lots of Ghostbusters 2 details but nobody knows Ghostbusters 2 outside of Vigo the Carpathian and the Ghostbusters 2 logo. So there's this assumption that it is not canon but it is definitely canon."