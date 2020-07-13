A Lego NES console set is releasing, and the first teaser trailer is already here

UPDATE: Lego has now acknowledged the leak with a brief teaser of the NES set, asking us if we're "ready to play like never before?". Check it out below.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0BJuly 13, 2020

Images of what appear to be an officially licensed LEGO replica of the Nintendo Entertainment System have appeared online, with the leaked information suggesting the set is launching for retail as soon as next month.

The leak arrives courtesy of Chinese gaming website VJGamer, which has secured a number of images of the upcoming LEGO set, along with the first info about its upcoming release.

According to the source, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System will be launching on August 1 for €229,99 (other regional pricings to be confirmed), and contains 2646 pieces for customers to recreate Nintendo's 80's gaming system in LEGO form.

The set features a replica of the famous console, alongside its controller, a Super Mario Bros. game cartridge, and even an augmentable retro television displaying the platformer itself. The product is also apparently compatible with the recently released LEGO Mario sets that marked the beginning of the toy company's official partnership with Nintendo.

It's unclear when Nintendo and LEGO intend to officially announce the product, and though the included photos make it look very real, we can't confirm its veracity until they do. Still, with that August 1 release date floated, it surely won't be long before the full reveal is made, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for more as it arrives.

