A familiar face from Han Solo's past returns in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 kicks off the second major chapter in this in-continuity comic book saga. This 34-part series reveals the untold story of how Boba Fett lost Han Solo's carbonite-frozen body after The Empire Strikes Back but somehow recovered it to ultimately deliver it to Jabba the Hutt for Return of the Jedi .

(Image credit: Steve McNiven/Frank D'Armata (Marvel Comics))

If you can't tell already, Boba Fett's delivery job isn't easy. Like an episode of The Mandalorian writ large, Star Wars' 'War of the Bounty Hunters' sees Fett vying with outside forces such as the Rebel Alliance, the Empire, and virtually every Star Wars bounty hunter you can remember (and some you can't) as Han Solo's carbonite-frozen body comes up for grabs.

After the events of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha which revealed how Boba Fett lost Han Solo , this week's Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 reveals more about who all is vying to nab the prized cargo. While most of the interested parties were previously announced (or pretty much assumed), this week's issue uncovers a new player in this game: a prequel-era movie villain and group with intimate ties to our favorite Corellian smuggler.

Major spoilers for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters follow. You have been warned.

(Image credit: Luke Ross/Neeraj Menon/Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics))

You ready? Qi'ra is back, and she's brought Crimson Dawn with her. That's right, Emilia Clarke's duplicitous crime boss is alive and well 13 years after Solo: A Star Wars Story and is now head of the Crimson Dawn. After the death of Dryden Vos in Solo and then Maul in Star Wars Rebels, Qi'ra has assumed command of the once-feared criminal empire and is angling to bring them back to the fore in the Star Wars universe.

(Image credit: Luke Ross/Neeraj Menon/Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics))

Qi'ra first appears in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 as a mysterious hooded figure receiving the stolen good that is Han Solo's carbonite chamber. While her name and the name Crimson Dawn aren't revealed until later in the issue, eagle-eyed fans get a tipoff early on as Margo, an Imroosian woman who was part of Dryden Vos' concierge, is shown helping Qi'ra here.

So what does Qi'ra want with Han Solo? Whereas he aimed to 'save' her in Solo: A Star Wars Story, here she hopes to use him as a pawn in the uneasy status quo that is post-Empire Strikes Back Star Wars continuity - as he's wanted by the Empire, the Rebel Alliance, and pretty much anyone else due to the bounty put out by Jabba the Hutt.

Qi'ra is organizing an event to show off Han Solo, inviting guests as diverse as Jabba and Sana Starros (Han's kinda-sorta-wife). Qi'ra tells Jabba she's giving Han Solo over to the Hutt crimelord as a "gesture of goodwill," but given she's inviting more than just him to this little soiree, it seems she has bigger plans.

(Image credit: Luke Ross/Neeraj Menon/Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics))

Star Wars 'War of the Bounty Hunters' continues June 9 with Bounty Hunters #13 , while the next major chapter is July 14's Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2 (of 5) .