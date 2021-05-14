Jen Bartel joins Wonder Girl #1 cover line-up

By

Artists line up for this milestone Wonder Girl #1

Wonder Girl #1 cover
(Image credit: Jen Bartel (DC))

DC's next Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, is getting the spotlight while on her path to greatness in the upcoming comic book series Wonder Girl. For the occasion, DC has recruited some all-star artists to draw variant covers for the May 18 debut.

In addition to the main cover by series writer/artist Joëlle Jones, there are Wonder Girl #1 covers coming from Bilquis Evely/Mat Lopes, J. Scott Campbell/Sabine Rich, Rafael Grampa, Kendrick Lim (exclusive to Comic Kingdom of Canada), and Jen Bartel (exclusive to Things From Another World).

Here's a gallery of them all:

Image 1 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Joëlle Jones (DC))

Wonder Girl #1 covers

Image 2 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Bilquis Evely/Mat Lopes (DC))
Image 3 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: J. Scott Campbell/Sabine Rich (DC))
Image 4 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Rafael Grampa (DC))
Image 5 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Joëlle Jones (DC))
Image 6 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Jen Bartel (DC))
Image 8 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Jen Bartel (DC))
Image 9 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Kendrick Lim (DC))
Image 10 of 10

Wonder Girl #1 cover

(Image credit: Kendrick Lim (DC))

"Yara Flor's heroic journey begins deep in the heart of Brazil's Amazon Rainforest!, reads DC's description of Wonder Girl #1. "Hera chooses her champion, and Wonder Girl receives her first gift from the gods!"

Yara Flor debuted in Dark Nights: Death Metal #7, as the child of an as-yet-unnamed Amazonian woman and a mysterious Brazilian river god. Although she has ties to the Brazilian tribe of Amazons which broke off from Themscriya eons ago, Yara herself was raised largely in the dark of her past (and future) in Boise, Idaho.

"[Wonder Girl #1] picks up with a brief vignette of Yara saying goodbye to her aunt at the Boise airport, and then it's straight on to Brazil!" Jones said recently in a press release. "This trip opens up a huge world to her full of exciting characters. It's incredibly exciting for her, but full of challenges both fun and dangerous."

Yara Flor's destined turn into Wonder Woman was witnessed in the recent Future State: Wonder Woman series. Back now in modern times, Jones' Wonder Girl series (with colorist Jordie Bellaire) traces this young woman's path to knowledge and her destiny. 

Check out the best Wonder Woman stories of all time. 

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.