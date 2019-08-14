The Apex Legends solo event is now live

The long-awaited Apex Legends solo mode is live - for a limited time. From now until August 27, you can prove your merit in a 60 player battle royale, complete new challenges, and get some cool Iron Crown Collection gear.

In EA's official press release , Director of Product Management Lee Horn emphasizes the fleeting nature of Solos mode, but teases its potential return: "We are always striving to ensure healthy matchmaking across all modes, so it's too early to say whether Solos will be permanent or not, but we're going to watch and see what happens."

The Iron Crown Collection also offers 24 pieces of limited edition swag including Legendary character skins, weapon skins, and more - and they're all medieval-y pirate themed (think Assassin's Creed meets Apex Legends). The collection also introduces a new currency called Crowns, which you can earn from challenges or get in Iron Crown Collection Packs (just keep in mind the Iron Crown packs cost 700 coins - the typical Apex packs only cost 100). If you manage to get your hands on all 24 items in the collection, you'll be able to purchase Bloodhound's Heirloom set, which includes an axe carved into a raven's head, with regular Apex coins.

The Kings Canyon area of the map gets a cool reskin, too. While you're dodging bullets, make sure to head over to the newly-named Octane Town and check out the character's extreme sports mecca. Oh, and from August 16 to August 19, players can enjoy double XP for top five finishes and wins.

The Apex Legends Iron Crown Collection runs from August 13 to August 27. Apex Legends is free-to-play on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.