Ubisoft unveils Rainbow Six Siege's final season for Year 4, Operation Shifting Tides

At today's Pro League Finals in Tokoname, Japan, Ubisoft has detailed what's coming up for Rainbow Six Siege 's final season for Year 4, Operation Shifting Tides.

Just like August's Operation Ember Rise , this latest season also introduces two new operators - Kali from India and Wamai from Kenya - plus a reworked map, only this time it's Theme Park that's getting an overhaul.

Having met via Kali's private military group Nighthaven Special Intervention Company, this duo has worked closely in the past. Kali joins the roster as an Attacker, whilst Wamai has expertise as a Defender. Kali is equipped with a CSRX 300 sniper rifle that can breach barricades and hatches in a single shot, and her gadget is its under-barrel, the LV Explosive Lance, which promises to destroy "all gadgets on both sides of breakable and reinforced surfaces".

Wamai, on the other hand, employs a Mag-NET System that attracts and/or detonates enemy projectiles. Wamai can also render Attackers’ grenades and projectile gadgets useless, or even "turn them against their users", which sounds handy.

As for the reworked map? Theme Park is back, only this time you'll find some changes. The East and West sections have been brought closer together and The Rail Platform has been entirely removed. You'll find that the downstairs of the east section "has largely evolved", and "Gargoyle and Haunting Dining bomb sites are replaced with the Throne Room and Armory pair". The main entrance, too, has moved; whereas before you'd enter through the Arcade Entrance, the delightful sounding "Gong Room" is now the main entrance.

Last but not least, there's been a handful of other changes, too, including discounts on the operators Hibana, Echo, Dokkaebi, Vigil, Zofia, Nomad and Kaid. A new limb penetration system has also been introduced - ouch! - plus "rappel exist will request a prompt from player to enter rappel."

Operation Shifting Tides goes live on the PC Test Server on November 11, 2019, allowing players to "test upcoming gameplay features that will make their way into the main game itself". As is usually the case, though, be mindful that as a test environment, "a consistent gameplay experience is not guaranteed".