Ubisoft says future of Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games lies in "innovation"

Ubisoft says the future of Assassin's Creed and Far Cry lies in "innovation."

Speaking to IGN (opens in new tab) in a new interview, Ubisoft's vice president of editorial, Fawzi Mesmar, commented on the developer's approach to future games. "[We have] innovation as a key pillar for all of our games coming forward, [which] could be anything from a quirky new art style to a relatively new take on a genre to even new gameplay mechanics," Mesmar said.

The "games coming forward" aren't exactly a great mystery. Ubisoft just unveiled the likes of Assassin's Creed Infinity, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and several other far-off games in the series this past weekend. While there wasn't an explicit mention of Far Cry anywhere, it's hard to see Ubisoft not bringing back the blockbuster series for another entry after heavily promoting the latest entry starring Giancarlo Esposito.

"So every Ubisoft project will be looking at those aspects and trying to differentiate, provide depth, and provide the higher standards of quality, as well as providing new ways for players to be able to connect, interact and express themselves," Mesmar concluded on the matter.

It's clear to see future Assassin's Creed games are already changing up the formula we've come to know from the past few entries. Assassin's Creed Mirage has already been billed as a return to the series' roots, for example, putting stealth and parkour first and foremost, while Assassin's Creed Infinity is serving instead as a base for other games, including the likes of Codename Hexe and Codename Red.

Whatever Ubisoft does end up doing with the Far Cry series, and the Assassin's Creed series even further down the line after the current forthcoming offerings, remains to be seen.

Fans already appear to be taken with the idea of Assassin's Creed Mirage, heaping on praise before the game was even unveiled.