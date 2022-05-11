Ubisoft says buyout rumors prove the company's "appeal and value," but won't comment on them directly

Ubisoft is once again responding to buyout rumors which have surfaced over the past few months, saying the speculation proves the company's "real appeal and value."

"The current speculation is putting in plain sight the real appeal and value of our success and of our value creation strategy," said Yves Guillemot in call with investors Wednesday. "As mentioned before, as a publicly traded company, it is standard practice for our board to review any offer, in the interest of all shareholders, and of our creatives."

Back in February, Ubisoft said that it would consider acquisition offers per standard practice, adding that it had "the talent, the industry scale, and a large portfolio of popular IP" to stay independent. Then in April, buyout rumors heated up substantially when a report from Bloomberg claimed that early talks were happening at several private equity firms about acquiring Ubisoft. At the same time, Ubisoft employees were telling Kotaku that they believed the company would eventually be sold.

Just last week, it was reported that the Guillemot family, which founded Ubisoft, was looking to get ahead of external buyers with its own buyout of the company. And yet despite all the buzz, Ubisoft still isn't commenting on any recent reports directly, instead reiterating that "we have everything we need to remain independent." Again, the company said it would review any offers it received, but declined to confirm whether it had seen any. Regardless, Ubisoft maintains that should it decide to sell, the buyer would be getting a pretty sweet deal.

