Prince of Persia remake moves studios as Ubisoft "regroups on the scope of the game"

The development of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has been moved to another Ubisoft studio, likely leading to a notable delay.

In a tweet, the game's official account confirmed that the development of the remake "will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal."

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

"This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake." More information will come "in a future update."

It's not clear why the project is moving studios, but it could be the latest in a long line of projects to have progress halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit India - the home of the two previous studios - hard. Ubisoft Mumbai employees only returned to their studio last week after a lengthy period of remote work.

Originally set to release in 2021, delays eventually led to Ubisoft stating that the remake would arrive by the end of the last financial year, which closed in March 2022. Now, it's not apparent when the game will finally arrive, but it seems that a new studio and a 'regrouping' on the scope of the project is likely to mean a significant setback. There's a chance we'll learn more if Ubisoft runs a summer showcase in the coming months, but it seems equally likely that the team will be heads-down for the foreseeable future.

