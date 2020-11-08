Ubisoft outlines what's new in Rainbow Six Siege's Operation New Dawn

Ubisoft has outlined what's new for the fourth season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fifth year, Operation Neon Dawn.

The new season ushers in new operator, Aruni, a brand-new defender that comes with an original gadget called the Surya Gate that deploys laser gates on walls, hatches, doors, and windows. Interestingly, while the gates damage Attackers and their utility and act as an obstacle as well as zapping drones and projectiles, they turn off to allow defenders through.

As for weapons? Aruni is equipped with a P10 RONI or a MK 14 EBR as her primary weapon, while her secondary firearm is a PRB 92.

That's not all, though. As well as an "entirely reworked" Skyscraper map, with three major objectives, there's the Sixth Guardian Program, "in which certain seasons have a limited-time bundle dedicated to a different charity. More info will come soon regarding the Doc Sixth Guardian Bundle".

There's also a raft of new accessibility improvements for players with sensory impairments, too.

"With this new season also come new accessibility features," Ubisoft said in the press statement. "Voice to Text and Text to Voice options for the in-game chat channel as well as chat assistance like Narration and Hints have been added to the Options menu. Besides, players can now adjust the audio/visual cues for the chat and the font scaling."

Players keen to get involved sooner rather than later will be able to access the new features and content via the Test Server from November 9, but Ubisoft advises that "since this is a testing environment, a consistent gameplay experience is not guaranteed on the Test Server".

Microsoft recently confirmed that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is heading to Xbox Game Pass where the game will be available to more than 15 million people now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. That's up 50 per cent in just about 5 months, as the service only surpassed 10 million subscribers back in April . Microsoft released the new figure for Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers in the same press release where it announced its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax .

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also got an all-new benefit in the form of cloud gaming: more than 150 games are now available for cloud streaming to Android devices, letting both dedicated Xbox fans and folks who don't even own a console or gaming PC alike play wherever they have a decent network connection.