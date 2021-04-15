Ubisoft launches new gaming content channel gTV in the UK

Ubisoft is launching gTV, its new content channel, in the UK today.

In a press release, the developer said that the channel will launch on April 15 across YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Twitch , featuring original programs inspired by both Ubisoft's own games and the industry at large.

Among the first season of shows is Versus, hosted by esports personality Frankie Ward, which brings together a number of the UK's biggest gaming influencers to compete against one another. Elsewhere, there's personality-driven esports documentary series Fragments, aRTY, which looks at artwork inspired by videogames, and a suite of other titles including talk shows and comedies, featuring well-known British comedians and presenters like Asim Chaudry, Julia Hardy, and Pete Donaldson.

Episodes of all those series and more will be broadcast multiple times per week across those aforementioned social media platforms starting tomorrow. Before then, you can get a closer look at exactly what to expect in the trailer below.

While gTV is making its start in the UK, it's not clear whether or not the showcase will be expanding in future. Jamie Clark, founder of the channel's production agency My Accomplice said that he was "really excited about the UK launch this week and looking forward to what comes next," so perhaps there are plans for expansion on the horizon.