Ubisoft is giving away Trials Rising for free on PC today in celebration of the holiday season.

Ubisoft is celebrating the end of 2020 by offering you daily gifts from December 14 until December 18. The standard edition of Trials Rising, which released last year for consoles as well, is available right now on Ubisoft Connect.

To get your hands on the free game, all you have to do is register on Ubisoft's website to claim your free content of the day. If you're planning on grabbing yourself a copy, make sure you do it today, because you only have 24 hours before the offer expires.

Trials Rising is a 2.5D fault-based racing game which released early 2019 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It later launched on Stadia the same year.

Ubisoft's Happy Holidays celebration has since offered multiple rewards for some of their most popular games of the year, including an Assassin's Creed Valhalla rewards pack, which included unique outfits for Eivor. Starlink: Battle for Atlas digital edition was also up for grabs a few days ago, as well as free Watch Dogs: Legion rewards on December 16, which included a Power Suit outfit and an exclusive Ubisoft mask.

Tomorrow, Ubisoft will reveal their final free gift, so keep your eyes open for more offers.

Planning on grabbing yourself Trials Rising for free? The make sure you check out our 12 essential tips to know before you play.

If you're still searching for a last-minute Christmas present, here's our best gifts for gamers.