Two Point Campus will be late to class thanks to three-month delay

Two Point Campus isn't going to be ready to graduate on its intended release date and has instead been pushed back to August 9. It's just a few months after the originally intended May launch but is required to make sure the game can run as smoothly on a Nintendo Switch as it will on a PS5.

"Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us," explained Mark Webley, game director at Two Point Studios.

"This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms. We will use these additional three months to optimize Two Point Campus for all platforms."

The game takes the Two Point mix of British humor and devilishly addictive management mechanics and applies them to the task of running a college. Every step is in there, from stocking science labs to decorating dorm rooms, and there are new customization and building options for the true control freaks. Looking after students instead of patients means some new challenges too, rather than curing a simple ailment you're trying to get them through years of studies, so their happiness is key to your success.

If news of the delay gets you down you can always comfort yourself without our new feature on our first-hands on with the game, and how it really feels to play Two Point Campus.

Need something else to manage in the meantime? Try our list of the 20 best simulator games you can play right now.