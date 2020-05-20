Turn your Zoom call into an RPG cutscene with these Square Enix Zoom backgrounds

A new set of Kingdom Hearts and Trials of Mana Zoom backgrounds from Square Enix will make your video chats feel more adventurous.
The company shared a bundle of images that repurpose in-game environments and concept art from a trio of Square Enix games for your remote working/socializing purposes. You could also use them as a computer or phone background if you prefer.
Here's the first set of images, pulled from Kingdom Hearts 3 art.
Add some magic to your next video call with a custom #KingdomHearts III background✨ Which one is your favorite?#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/hB993ERWEQMay 20, 2020
When the original Kingdom Hearts came out I never figured the very same series would become the premiere source for Disney-themed goth backgrounds, but here we are. The one with all the empty frames is an especially strong choice - "who or what is really on display here," your fellow video conference participants will wonder to themselves as they admire your mystique.
Square Enix also put out a set of images for Kingdom Hearts Dark Road. The upcoming mobile game was originally set to arrive this spring but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least you can put yourself in the game's world in a different way with these backgrounds.
These new KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD digital wallpapers add the perfect #KingdomHearts touch to your video chat backgrounds.Stay safe and connected with your friends and family! #KHDR #stayhome pic.twitter.com/Sa3qEIVtC5May 20, 2020
Last up is a set of four backgrounds from Trials of Mana, the newly remade version of the 1995 sequel to Secret of Mana. It's hard to pick a favorite, though the simple joy of a giant googly eyed sea turtle wearing swimming goggles is difficult to overstate. His name is Vuscav and I love him.
Make every conference call an adventure with these custom #TrialsOfMana backgrounds! Download your favorite or dazzle your friends, classmates, and co-workers by rotating through them all! pic.twitter.com/B4DFnziZc6May 20, 2020
Take these images together with those fresh Animal Crossing Zoom backgrounds and you will be the undisputed final boss of any video call you join.
Want even more? Check out favorites from across games and entertainment with our guide to the best Zoom backgrounds.