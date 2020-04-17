Best Zoom backgrounds: dozens of free options from Star Wars, Marvel, Mario, and more

Looking for the best Zoom backgrounds to spruce up your virtual chat? You’re not alone. By now, you’ve probably been in more video calls than you can count. Let’s spice things up a bit. So, if you wanted to head to the Millennium Falcon while someone takes minutes, or fancied a trip to Asgard instead of your hastily-tidied office, you’re in luck.

Here are the best Zoom backgrounds you can officially download for free – from all your favourite franchises and movies such as Black Panther, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and so much more.

Best Zoom backgrounds: Marvel

Marvel has never done things by halves. Here, you can get some MCU Zoom backgrounds courtesy of the official Marvel site, plus some retro comic book backdrops. Because nothing jazzes up a meeting quite like Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

(Image credit: Marvel)

(Image credit: Marvel)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Best Zoom backgrounds: DC

Because you can’t have Marvel without DC. Some of the comic publisher’s most iconic locations feature on the DC site as Zoom backgrounds: The Batcave, The Fortress of Solitude, and even Atlantis are here.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Best Zoom backgrounds: Star Wars

From the sandy dunes of Tatooine to the surprisingly office-like décor of Kylo Ren’s Star Destroyer, there’s bound to be something here for you in a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars site has the full collection of what will surely rank among the best Zoom backgrounds for many.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Best Zoom backgrounds: Studio Ghibli

You probably have thought on more than one occasion about packing your bags and going to live in one of the worlds handcrafted by the legendary Japanese animation studio. Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke might catch the eye on the Studio Ghibli site, but our favourite is the lovingly-rendered tabletop from Howl’s Moving Castle.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Best Zoom backgrounds: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is taking up a lot of your time right now I’m guessing. You might even be playing it instead of working. Don’t worry, we won’t tell. Get the full Midgar experience with this official Square Enix backgrounds.

Why not add a bit of flair to your Zoom video calls with a custom background?Mosey on over to the #SquareEnix Blog where we’ve gathered together a number of #FinalFantasy VII Remake designs for you to use! #FF7R🖼️ https://t.co/EYWAq4jpDR pic.twitter.com/pRJO51UzTjApril 2, 2020

Best Zoom backgrounds: Mario

Finally, the Italian plumber himself has come up trumps with this collection of Zoom backgrounds from Super Mario Odyssey. New Donk City really captures the office vibe, let me tell you.

