True Blood reboot on the way from Riverdale creator

A True Blood reboot is in early development at HBO from original series creator Alan Ball and the man behind Riverdale, reports Variety .

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 showrunner Jami O'Brien are attached to both executive produce and write the script, so expect heaps of morbid campiness. Considering "you haven't known the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of high school football," is an actual line in Riverdale, I fully expect this reboot to be something special. Alan Ball, the original series creator, will also executive produce. According to Variety, "none of the show's original cast is attached to return" at this time.

The first True Blood series debuted in 2008 on HBO and was based on Charlaine Harris' Southern Vampire Mysteries novels. The show ran for seven seasons, and Ball was showrunner for five of them. In the series, vampires have "come out of the coffin" and live amongst humans without eating them thanks to the creation of a synthetic blood drink called True Blood.

True Blood was well-known for its southern camp, gory action moments, and incredibly sexy scenes that included intercourse while high on vampire blood, among other things. Anna Paquin starred as Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress with fairy blood who falls in love with a vampire named Bill Compton, played by Stephen Moyer. The series also starred Alexander Skarsgård as vampire Eric Northman, Joe Manganiello as the werewolf Alcide, and Rutina Wesley as Sookie's no-nonsense best friend Tara.

True Blood was incredible, you can't change my mind, and I can't wait to see what this reboot will entail.