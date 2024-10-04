Lego Piranha Plant drops to its lowest ever price, and it's not even Prime Day yet

The Lego Piranha Plant has been one of my favorites kits from the past year or so (it's just so full of character, look at that cheerful grin) and has just taken a major price cut. As in, it's never been cheaper.

You can grab this bricky version of a classic Mario baddie for $47.95 at Amazon rather than $60. That's the biggest discount it's ever had according to price-matching software, and because its previous low was around $54, there's plenty of reason to jump in. (Unfortunately, the UK equivalent isn't quite as good - the lowest price I can find is £42.99 at Amazon instead of £58, which is £3 off a record discount.)

Seeing as this year's second spate of Prime Day Lego deals are still a couple of days away, I surprised to see such a good offer already. Because it doesn't ever get this cheap normally (it averages $58 most of the time), I don't think there's a benefit to holding out for a better offer either.

Lego Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $12 - Before now, the cheapest this set had been was around the vicinity of $53. And because it averages somewhere between $57 - $58 for the rest of the year, this is an even better offer than it was already.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something cool for your desk or shelf

✅ You're looking for the perfect gift for a Mario fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser (which is amazing)



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £42.99 via Amazon

Should you buy the Lego Piranha Plant?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

I'd always been very taken with how this kit looks in promo pictures, but honestly? Seeing it in person made me fall in love with it more. As well as buying one as a present for my Super Mario-loving wife, a couple of my colleagues have it themselves - and one of these Lego Piranha Plants sits next to me in the GamesRadar+ office. It's so expressive and full of character despite being a sentient, man-eating plant.

Because it's only made up of 540 pieces, it's also quite straightforward to build. While fans of the best Lego sets might prefer something a little more involved (such as the Mighty Bowser model, which is another favorite of mine), it crams so much personality into its small size.

I don't see it dropping in price much any time soon, either. Seeing as it's stayed pretty static other than a few dips, I can't see that changing in the short term. That means you should be good to dive in without worrying about better Lego deals showing up after the fact.

This is arguably one of the best gifts for gamers, but if you want to see what else is out there, don't miss our Prime Day gaming deals page.