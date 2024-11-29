Lego Nightmare Before Christmas hits its lowest ever price before vanishing again, but watch this space

If there was one set I'd been hoping would get a Black Friday saving, it's Lego Nightmare Before Christmas. I'm currently building this kit myself (it's been an absolute delight by the way), and believe me when I say it went onto my wish list faster than you can say "what's this?" after it was announced. As luck would have it, the Disney model just hit its lowest ever price, but you might have to wait a bit for the buy button to come back.

To be precise, you could 'pre-order' it for $149.99 at Best Buy instead of $199.99 earler, but it has since changed to "coming soon." I'm pretty sure that's a record low price, and I've certainly not been able to find it for less on my travels this Black Friday. Sure, the Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set is available at Lego's official store as we speak so the pre-order status is a bit weird. But because it was an exclusive at the former, I suspect the delay comes down to it being made available at other retailers.

Either way, I can't complain at a discount like this. It's certainly one of the better Black Friday Lego deals, providing it becomes available to buy again. Best Buy has the release date listed as December 1, so perhaps we'll see more stock pop up closer to that date.

Should you buy Lego Nightmare Before Christmas?

(Image credit: Future / Benjamin Abbot)

If you love the Tim Burton movie, you're going to find a lot to appreciate here. And look, I appreciate that this is a very "water is wet" statement. This is basically a giant reference to the film, after all. But as with all the best Lego sets, there's an incredible attention to detail that makes it clear the reverence with which these adaptations are handled. As an example, there are loads of neat touches that simply don't need to be there (such as an entire space hidden under the town hall that's home to a skeleton trying to dig his way out with a spoon) but are included purely included to delight fans.

Much like Lego Rivendell (my all-time favorite set), it's also a diorama in three parts that captures multiple iconic scenes rather than just recreating one. These are all crammed with their own secrets, so the set is as much a delight to look at as it is to build. If you love mini figures, then this set's selection isn't going to disappoint either since you're getting Jack and Sally alongside Lock, Shock, Barrel and a "Sandy Claws for them to kidnap. If you count the cone-shaped Mayor and tiny Zero the dog, that's eight in total!

The 2,193 piece kit does come with an 18+ age recommendation, and that since it's a bit more involved with plenty of tiny parts. That said, this could be an wonderful Christmas Eve project if you've got tiny fans of the Tim Burton flick, and $50 makes for a nice excuse for a self gift.

