Lego Millennium Falcon hits lowest ever price, and I'd say fans need it in their life

The new Lego Millennium Falcon set has hit a record low price ahead of the weekend.

You can currently get your hands on the kit for $77.58 at Amazon instead of $85, and it's never been cheaper. In fact, that seems like the Lego Millennium Falcon set's first big discount after it launched a few months ago.

Meanwhile, UK fans are facing down an even bigger saving; the kit is on offer for £59.99 at Amazon rather than the usual £74.99. So far as I can tell, you won't be able to find it for less anywhere else - at the time of writing, at least.

I say that because reductions are flying thick and fast right now. As an example, another Lego Millennium Falcon (the one based on Rise of Skywalker, AKA the middle of the three kits Lego makes) is just a few dollars away from its lowest ever price at Amazon right now. Which makes sense; this year's Prime Day Lego deals are just around the corner, so bigger discounts are starting to rear their heads.

Should you buy the Lego Millennium Falcon?

As I mentioned in my Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) review, I really do think this will be the best version of Han Solo's iconic ride for most people. Although there are bigger and arguably better ones (such as the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon), these alternatives have an equally large price tag. In fact, the Ultimate Collector kit I just mentioned is roughly $600 / £500 more. And that's when it's discounted. It may be amongst the best Lego sets, but oh boy are you paying through the nose for it.

Similarly, it's a better size for the majority of folks. The other Lego Millennium Falcons are far bigger and take up loads of space, whereas this sits nicely on a shelf or desk. Is it as detailed or impressive as its older siblings? Not necessarily. However, she's got it where it counts. I was impressed by the level of detail on display here in spite of it being shrunken down, and the kit perfectly captures the essence of what makes this ship so beloved. Having an actual display stand is another advantage, helping it look a bit more like a purposeful decoration. Honestly, I think it's one of the best Lego Star Wars sets we've had in a while.

