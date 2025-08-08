Just when I think I've seen everything, Nintendo breaks out wooden amiibo baby toys

Nintendo has pulled back the curtain on a range of Super Mario toys aimed at babies, and it's a full charm offensive to get them on the Ninty hype train nice and early.

Called 'My Mario,' this assortment of plushies, building blocks, board books, and rompers for tiny tots is due to launch in Japan at the end of August. These items will then be released outside of Japan in 2026, meaning expectant parents who also happen to be Nintendo fans can plan their Mushroom Kingdom-themed nurseries nice and early.

It's-a-me (Image credit: Nintendo) If you don't want to wait until 2026, the next best thing would be official Nintendo plushies. You can find a whole host of them at Amazon, ranging from Super Mario to Pokemon.

As someone with a one year-old, I'm quietly grateful to have missed the boat on this; the baby rattles (including a Superstar one), coveralls, and newborn rompers inspired by Mario's dungarees are just too freakin' cute not to end up in my basket immediately (you can check out the range here if you would also like your afternoon derailed by copious amounts of "awww"). However, I'm very much in danger of getting the wooden Tsumiki Mario wooden blocks. My kid loves stacking toys at the moment and these look to be of a high quality, but they also serve as "an amiibo figure of the relevant character in compatible games." In other words, everyone wins.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

An uber-adorable backpack that's perfect for daycare or nursery - complete with a Question Mark Block as the front pouch - is also danger territory for me because I'd happily have an adult-sized version for myself.

We don't have an exact date for when the My Mario range will arrive outside of Japan, but if you're already planning a trip to Japan as is, you can find them in Nintendo Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto stores from August 26, 2025.

Nintendo merch for the young at heart

Want some nerdy collectibles for yourself? Don't miss our guide to the best Lego sets, which includes our favorite Lego Mario kit.