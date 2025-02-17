If you keep killing your house plants, you’ll be happy to see these lowest-ever prices on Lego Botanicals

Spring is the perfect time to add a little nature to your living space, but I can say from experience that not all of us are blessed with a green thumb. So, if you're tired of trying to get to grips with spider mites and root rot, you might want to pick yourself up some Lego Botanicals instead – which are equally lovely but a hell of lot more resistant to uhh … death.



If you buy Lego Botanicals right now, not only will you save the effort of orchestrating house plant funerals but you can also save yourself a nice wad of cash. That's because a number of builds across the range are currently at a record-low price. These are among the best lego deals we've seen lately.



There are plenty of deals for plant lovers of all tastes. The Lego Botanicals Orchid is down to $34.99 at Amazon from its original price of $49.99. If you're looking for something simple and sunshiney, the Lego Sunflowers are currently $9.59 at Amazon, down from $14.99. If cacti and succulents are more your vibe than blossoms and buds, you can pick up the Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants (MSRP:$49.99) for $39.99 at Amazon.

Lego Sunflowers | $14.99 $9.59 at Amazon

Save $5 - While we've seen this mini floral set drop down to as low as $12 in the past, this is the first time ever the Lego Sunflowers have been available for less than $10. Buy it if:

✅ You want a simple set

✅ You're adding to an existing collection of Lego flowers

✅ You're looking to spend less than $10 Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a larger set to build

❌ You don't want to have to provide your own vase ⭐ UK price: £9.99 at John Lewis

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - While the Tiny Plants have been sitting at this reduced price for a few months, it has shot up in cost suddenly in the past. If you have your eyes on this set, now is a good time to pop it in your basket. Buy it if:

✅ You love the look of cacti and succulents

✅ You'd like a set that doesn't require you to provide a vase

✅ You want a set you can split up and display in multiple areas in your home Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer the look of more delicate flowers

❌ You want one big plant as opposed to many small ones ⭐ UK price: £29.99 at Amazon

Lego Botanicals Orchid | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Lego Botanicals has wobbled up and down in price quite a bit over the past year but right now is the lowest it's ever been. Buy it if:

✅ You want a big display piece

✅ You like the fancy look of orchids

✅ You'd like a moderately complex build Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer more bold color

❌ You're buying for a child ⭐ UK price: £30 at Asda

Should you buy Lego Botanicals?

While tending to your botanical babies everyday is a hobby that plenty of folks enjoy, it's an obligation that can really overstay its welcome if you haven't been bitten with the plant parent bug. Lego Botanicals require love and care in their initial assembly but then – like a beautiful baby bird that has flown the nest – they leave you the hell alone.



There are a variety of flora-inspired Lego sets that span various different build complexities and can be suited to almost any home decor aesthetic. That way, you not only get to enjoy a fun little crafternoon (for the uninitiated, that's a crafting afternoon) of building Lego but you can also have your creation be a permanent addition to your interior design.



Whether you're treating yourself to them or buying them as a gift for a friend or family member, Lego Botanicals are well-worth a buy – especially when you can score a deal on them.

