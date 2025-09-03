I would lay down my life for this Lego Gizmo figure, I just hope those eyes don't haunt me

Ask me which film I'm most excited to watch when the holidays roll around and I'll answer Gremlins every time - and you already know exactly why. My sweet boy, Gizmo.

Builders are in an 80s revival era right now, with some of the best Lego sets of the year harking back to the past. I'm delighted this fuzzy little angel has joined these retro brick-building ranks. The Lego Gremlins Gizmo set is available for pre-order direct from Lego's site for $109.99, with 1,125 pieces of adorableness ready to launch on October 1.

Lego Gremlins Gizmo (#21361) | $109.99 at Lego

The 1,125-piece Gizmo Lego set is now available to pre-order direct from Lego, ahead of its October 1 release date. The fully posable figure even comes with its own 3D glasses, though I'm not seeing any mention of a chicken drumstick. UK: £89.99 at Lego

Gizmo is fully posable in Lego form, with his head, arms, hands, and legs all easily re-positioned once built. There's even a small water splash block included, which can be attached to his back - but is probably better left off to the side.

From his little belly to his cheeky eyes, it looks like Lego has done an excellent job recreating my shayla. Studs on top of the build create a fluffy visual effect, and those ears are standing loud and proud. He's even got little tufts of fur around his feet for crying out loud.

I just have one concern, and that's the eyes.

If you haven't already guessed by now, I can fall pretty hard for cute characters - which is exactly why I bought the Lego Groot figure. Well, give that spindly fella a few years on the shelf (and a recent house move) and pieces can start to go missing.

Pair a set that desperately needs fixing with some ultra-realistic eyes staring out at me and suddenly my Groot figure is less adorable and more haunting. I'll need to keep Gizmo in pristine condition for my own sake.

(Image credit: Lego)

October is shaping up to be an expensive month for retro fans, with the super detailed Lego Game Boy hitting the shelves at the same time. I'd say it's a perfect release date for Lego Gizmo, though. That Halloween / Christmas crossover period - that's Gremlins time.

Now congratulate me on not making a single 'don't feed him after midnight' joke throughout this entire story.

After something available now? Here are all the new Lego sets released in September, or check out the best Lego gifts on the shelves.