I just learned there's a new Fallout vinyl and I'd fight Deathclaws for it

There's a new Fallout vinyl record bringing us "The Soothing Sounds of the Apocalypse," and my day just got a bit better for learning that fact.

Sure, it's not a suit of T-45 power armor. It's not a bottle of ice-cold Nuka Cola Quantum, either. (Ahhhh, refreshing.) But it is a fun collectible thanks to being themed as if it was found in the Wasteland. Modelled after Vault-Tec's cheery branding, this Fallout vinyl features songs that will make fans of the TV series and video games nostalgic for Wasteland wandering. The lineup includes Orange Colored Sky, I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire, Crawl Out Through the Fallout, and more.

You can check it out yourself ahead of release day (December 6) for a surprisingly reasonable $20.98 at Amazon or £21.99 via Amazon UK. Vinyl tie-ins like this tend to be priced somewhere north of that, so it's a pleasant change of pace.

While it's a shame it isn't due until early next month, that does mean Soothing Sounds of the Apocalypse is a gifts for gamers contender. This is the perfect Christmas present for the Fallout fan in your life; it won't break the bank but is pretty much guaranteed to make them go "oooo."

Fallout - The Sounds of the Apocalypse vinyl | $20.98 at Amazon

Available December 6 - Although you'll need to wait a couple of weeks for it to arrive, the plus side is that it's a lot more reasonably priced than other gaming vinyls I've seen. Even the Amazon TV show soundtrack record is a solid $10 or so more.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore Fallout's '50s vibe

✅ You want an easy present



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have a record player



UK price: £21.99 at Amazon

