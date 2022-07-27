Tower of Fantasy global release date set for August

The Tower of Fantasy global release date has been set for August 10 following a cryptic marketing campaign from developer Hotta Studio.

Hotta, under parent company Perfect World Games, and publisher Level Infinite confirmed the release date at a recent press event attended by GamesRadar+. Garbled teasers recently shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) hinted at an August 11 release date, but Hotta explained that this is a function of the launch timing for Tower of Fantasy's global version.

Tower of Fantasy will launch globally on mobile (iOS and Android) and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on August 10 at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, and at midnight UTC (technically August 11). The game will also be available for pre-load beginning August 9.

For those looking to jump in right at launch, there's still time to pre-register for Tower of Fantasy to claim some free resources and cosmetics, including ten rolls on the game's premium in-game gacha banner. All you need to do is head to the official global website (opens in new tab), plug in the email you intend to use to sign up for the game, and confirm your pre-registration via an emailed link.

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Tower of Fantasy first launched in China in late 2021, and its post-apocalyptic sci-fi story has now been localized for a global launch complete with new voice acting. The open-world RPG is set on planet Aida, where factions of humanity are warring over a precious but dangerous resource called Omnium.

Tower of Fantasy's art, character designs, and exploration mechanics have drawn some understandable comparisons to Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact, but there are some notable differences between the two gacha games.

Tower of Fantasy's gacha system is more about collecting weapons than characters, for starters; the characters attached to weapons have stories, but in practice they're basically AI copies of legendary warriors that function as optional skins for your main character. Your customizable loadout of three weapons determines your character's abilities in combat, which is a bit faster than Genshin's party-based, elemental fighting system. Tower of Fantasy has also been pitched as a "shared world" RPG with MMO elements including 180-player guild-like Crews as well as world boss fights that can include dozens of players.