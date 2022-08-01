Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band joined onstage by Tony Hawk himself

Tony Hawk popped up in London to join a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band onstage.

That's just about the most Tony Hawk sentence imaginable. Not content with being inexplicably compared to Tony Hawk by people when out and about, the man himself decided to head over to London to sing alongside a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band called The 900 on stage, as you can see just below.

So I went to see a Tony Hawk cover band in a small bar in East London and @tonyhawk showed up and sang some songs. WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL. @SignatureBrewE8 pic.twitter.com/xxPSQro2PtJuly 30, 2022 See more

"It's really been my biggest honour to have these games carry on for so long. Hey, and we're keeping it going, right? I had to join the party. Enjoy!" Hawk said to the eager crowd in one clip circulated online.

While the entire thing might initially seem like a lovely and wild coincidence, it was actually planned. According to Metro (opens in new tab), The 900 reached out to Hawk beforehand and asked him if he'd be down to join them onstage in London for a short set.

Hawk said yes, and the rest is history, with a small crowd in London basking in the glory of seeing Tony Hawk performing next to a cover band. In fact, the 900 claims it's the U.K.'s first and only Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover act, so there are not many chances to see Hawk singing alongside a band dedicated to his own career in video games.

In other, less exciting Tony Hawk news, we won't be getting a remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 according to the man himself, after the developer was folded into Activision's Call of Duty portfolio.