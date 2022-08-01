Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band joined onstage by Tony Hawk himself

By published

The icon himself played alongside the U.K.'s only Pro Skater cover band

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
(Image credit: Activision)

Tony Hawk popped up in London to join a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band onstage. 

That's just about the most Tony Hawk sentence imaginable. Not content with being inexplicably compared to Tony Hawk by people when out and about, the man himself decided to head over to London to sing alongside a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band called The 900 on stage, as you can see just below.

See more

"It's really been my biggest honour to have these games carry on for so long. Hey, and we're keeping it going, right? I had to join the party. Enjoy!" Hawk said to the eager crowd in one clip circulated online.

While the entire thing might initially seem like a lovely and wild coincidence, it was actually planned. According to Metro (opens in new tab), The 900 reached out to Hawk beforehand and asked him if he'd be down to join them onstage in London for a short set. 

Hawk said yes, and the rest is history, with a small crowd in London basking in the glory of seeing Tony Hawk performing next to a cover band. In fact, the 900 claims it's the U.K.'s first and only Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover act, so there are not many chances to see Hawk singing alongside a band dedicated to his own career in video games.

In other, less exciting Tony Hawk news, we won't be getting a remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 according to the man himself, after the developer was folded into Activision's Call of Duty portfolio.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.