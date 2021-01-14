Tom Holland is a struggling war vet in the first trailer for the Russo brothers' Cherry

The first trailer for Cherry, an upcoming drama from the Russo brothers starring Tom Holland, is a dizzying rollercoaster of Holland's unraveling mental state, his romance with his faithful lover, and his drug-addled post-war trauma.

"In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world," reads the synopsis. Cherry makes its premiere in theaters on February 26 before dropping on Apple TV+ just a couple of weeks later on March 12.

It's a little surreal seeing Holland, best-known for his ongoing run as Spider-Man in the MCU, portraying a bank robber grappling with real-world demons, but his performance in the trailer is no less gripping.

"You get a taste of Holland's incredible performance in the movie and the range that he displays as an actor," Joe Russo told EW. "I think you're seeing him transform from a teen actor into an adult actor."

Cherry is based on the 2018 novel of the same name, which centers around a veteran of the Iraq War paying for his drug addiction by robbing banks. The book was written on a typewriter by a convicted bank robber during his stay in a Kentucky federal prison.

Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo sent out a tweet on Thursday as the first Cherry trailer made its debut. "Cherry is the most personal film we have made," the directing duo wrote. "The city. The people. The story."

Here are some other upcoming movies we can't wait to see in 2021.