Tom Hardy tries (and fails) to fight off the symbiote in Venom set video

It still feels a little weird to me that Tom Hardy is playing Venom. Like, no-one’s really mentioning this great bit of casting and the movie is coming out next year? Anyhoo, someone has stealthily caught a glimpse of Tom Hardy on set of the Venom movie engaging in a bit of slapstick whilst trying to fight off the symbiote attached to him. Take a gander, it’s… different.

As you can see above, Backgrid has captured the 30-second clip of, in their words, “Eddie Brock fighting himself about going to the doctor.” And there was me going back and forth about trying to get this cough sorted. The guy’s got issues, clearly.

It’s clearly not a full scene, as Hardy is trying out a few sudden jerky movements to see what does and doesn’t work, but the crux of the scene comes from Brock (Hardy) trying – and failing – to get into the driver’s seat.

Unless the symbiote is being a Good Samaritan and trying to stop him from drink-driving, we can only assume that he’s slowly seeping his way into Brock’s psyche. This is most likely the turning point in the movie where he goes full-on Venom. The quicker the better, I say.

Honestly, it’s all a bit too goofy for my liking at first glance. I’m sure editing, post-production, and the overall tone of the movie will make this scene look a lot different when it hits theaters. Either way, it’s still better than Tobey Maguire’s hella weird symbiote dreams from Spider-Man 3. That’s without mentioning Emo-Pete. Don’t go full Emo-Pete, Tom. I beg you.

Image: Marvel/Columbia Pictures