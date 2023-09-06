Tom Hardy and Austin Butler lead a motorcycle gang in first trailer for The Bikeriders

The first trailer for The Bikeriders, written and directed by Jeff Nichols has arrived.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the 1968 photo-book of the same name, which features photographs and stories from the members of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Nicholas acquired taped interviews from author Danny Lyon, namely from a woman named Kathy – who the film is centered around.

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, Kathy (Jodie Comer) recounts the story of her marriage to wild biker Benny (Austin Butler) and how she tried her darndest to navigate his violent nature and loyalty to gang leader Johnny (Tom Hardy).

"There was this sense of nostalgic loss," Nichols told Vanity Fair, speaking on the discovery of the photo-book. "There was a moment in time that was very real and beautiful because I can see it in these photos, and it’s gone forever."

The cast includes Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Norman Reedus, Emory Cohen, Karl Glusman, Toby Wallace, and Happy Anderson.

Butler can be seen next in Dune: Part Two, with Comer starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the British survival drama The End We Start From. Hardy just finished starring in and executive-producing action-thriller Havoc, and will resume filming the third Venom sequel presumably when the strikes come to an end.

The Bikeriders had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival, and will open in theaters on December 1. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.