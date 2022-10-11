Tom Cruise's new movie will "hopefully" make him the first civilian to do a spacewalk

According to Universal, Tom Cruise's new movie is taking him to space.

“Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” Donna Langley, head of Universal Pictures, told the BBC (opens in new tab). “We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that. Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.” The movie would also make history as Hollywood's first-ever narrative feature to be filmed in space.

The untitled movie, which Langley says was pitched to her by Cruise and director Doug Liman on Zoom during the pandemic, "actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day." The actor plays a “a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

Though no other plot details have been revealed, the duo is reportedly working with both NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to make it happen. According to Variety (opens in new tab), the film's budget is currently set at $200 million. Liman and Cruise previously collaborated on 2014's The Edge of Tomorrow and 2017's American Made.

No premiere date or title for the film has been released at this time.