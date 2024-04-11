Todd Howard knows you want a Skyrim show, but "there's nothing in the works" despite the success of the Fallout TV show

The Fallout TV show is proving to be a hit, though that doesn't mean Bethesda's other beloved games are being lined up for a TV show adaptation – at least not yet.

Speaking to IGN on the red carpet of Fallout's premiere in Los Angeles, Bethesda boss Todd Howard tackles the inevitable question of whether or not he thinks the studio has more show adaptations in it.

"I don't know," he replies. "There's nothing in the works. Everybody asks about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also. And I would approach those - I'll probably say no. You never know if someone's gonna click. But I think this really came out of, 'we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.' It wasn't forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and 'hey, this sounds really cool.' As opposed to, 'we should have a show,' right? It never came from that."

"I can't predict the future," Howard adds, "but this has been one of the most enjoyable projects I've ever done, and we're just kind of over the moon, everybody in the studio with seeing it this way."

So there you go. There are no plans for a Skyrim or Starfield TV show right now, but that doesn't mean that'll never happen. The main takeaway is that Bethesda will do something if it feels right rather than if it feels it needs to.

In our Fallout review, we gave the new show a four-out-of-five score, praising the hilarious quest moments and "punchy social commentary."

"Despite its inconsistent tone and overcrowded story, Fallout blows the competition away with a game-accurate, hilarious quest through the Wasteland anchored by plenty of personality and punchy social commentary," we said.

