To the Moon gets Switch launch trailer, in case you need a good cry

2011 indie darling To the Moon launches on Switch January 16, and its new launch trailer should come with a warning for the emotionally sensitive.

The game was originally developed by Freebird Games director Kan Gao using RPG Maker XP, which made its move to consoles challenging. The Switch version was remade by X.D. Network using the Unity engine and comes with a host of interface updates and HD visuals. Capitalizing on its heavily-nostalgic premise, the Switch launch trailer is an HD remake of the very first trailer for the game.

Here's the premise, straight from publisher Freebird Games :

"This particular story follows Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts’ attempt to fulfill the dream of the dying elderly man, Johnny. In their mission to do so, they traverse backwards through the man’s memories, unfolding his curious life story before their eyes.

With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny’s past is revealed. And as the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a life time, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is."

Combining this incredibly poignant premise with a gorgeous 16-bit art style and incredibly evocative music, the fully-remade To the Moon should be a moving experience for those new to the story as well as returning fans.