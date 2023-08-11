TMNT's gritty God of War-style Last Ronin game is officially in development for next-gen consoles

After the vague announcement of what seemed like little more than a licensing agreement earlier this year, we now know that TMNT: The Last Ronin is in development for PC and next-gen consoles under publisher THQ Nordic.

"Who is the Last Ronin?" the game's official blurb asks. "In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost." That's basically the plot of the original comic series, so no new details there, and the first trailer is mostly a vibes piece that doesn't have much in the way of gameplay information.

The most relevant detail in the trailer is that The Last Ronin is in development at Black Forest Games. The studio's previous games are all over the place in terms of scope and quality, from the generally well-regarded Destroy All Humans! remakes to the widely maligned Bubsy revival, The Woolies Strike Back. Here's hoping that with a more notable franchise and a more ambitious project the studio will get the resources to build something great.

TMNT: The Last Ronin is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S. The game had previously been announced earlier this year by Paramount Global's senior vice president for games and emerging media, Doug Rosen, who described it as an ambitious triple-A title in the vein of the modern God of War games. Rosen also said it was likely a "few years off" from release.

The Last Ronin comics set the stage for a new crew of turtles to take over the TMNT mantle.