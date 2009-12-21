Titans adding gods with reshoots

Uhoh. Reshoots? It’s the word that sends shivers of dread through movie fans and film studio accountants alike.

But with Clash of the Titans , it looks like studio enforced reshoots could be a nudge in the right direction. Sam Worthington certainly seems to think so.

Perhaps wary of the stigma attached to that emotive word, the Titans star (and all-round 2009 Man of the Year) has been spinning reports of extra shooting in a positive light.

Talking at a screening of Avatar held in Los Angeles on Friday night, Worthington said:

“We're going to be going back and shooting more scenes for it. They [Warner Bros] cut loose with some money so we can add to it. We're going to be shooting more scenes in January, so we're going to be right up against it - the movie comes out in March.”

So wait, it’s mere months, nay weeks, before the film makes its bow, but the studio wants the creative minds behind the remake of the myth-inspired fantasy to get everything turned out in time for March?

Yeah, it’s going to be tighter than those jeans after a Christmas spread. And what exactly can we expect to gain from these reshoots?

“There were some creaky parts,” Worthington explains. “But they are the parts that we knew were creaky, and that we knew were going to be creaky going into it. The studio is also letting us add some gods and scenes. And they're talking about making the movie a 3D film.”

Could it be that some surprise big names will be stepping into god-sized shoes to flesh out Mount Olympus? The original certainly boasted a variety of Hollywood heavyweights (Clare Bloom for one), so it wouldn’t surprise us if the remake went the same route.

Still, reshoots a good thing and conversion into 3D in just as many months? Turkeys might yet fly...

