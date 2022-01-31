Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shows off the Graveborn, Spore Warden, and mushroom butt cheeks

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands goes in depth with two new classes in its latest gameplay video, revealing the abilities and pets of the Graveborn and Spore Warden.

The new video kicks off with the Graveborn, who couldn't care less if you accuse them of being a necromancer with a more metal-sounding name because they're too busy living their best un-life with all their dead friends. The two highlighted abilities for the Graveborn are Reaper of Bones, which continuously drains their life in exchange for life-stealing attacks and better magic damage; and Dire Sacrifice, which lets them sacrifice 20% of their current health to deal a burst of dark magic damage to enemies nearby.

Graveborn also get to be friends with a little Demi-Lich, who will follow up any spells the Graveborn casts with unique magic of its own. Meanwhile, the druid-styled Spore Warden gets to keep the company of an impish mushroom pal (complete with individually rendered mushroom butt cheeks) - and yes, you can keep both buddies out at once if you multiclass.

The Spore Warden's highlighted abilities are Barrage of Arrows, which keeps it simple yet still a tad overkill by firing seven arrows at once; and Blizzard, which sends out three enemy-seeking frost cyclones. You'll be able to try them out yourself when Tiny Tina's Wonderlands comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on March 25