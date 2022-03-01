Tiny Tina's Wonderlands showcases a massive, clockpunk dragon

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just got a 20-minute gameplay showcase.

The new footage focuses on the game’s co-op aspect and gives an in-depth insight into what to expect from the full release. Following two Fatemakers as they band together for some fantasy-themed looting and shooting, the action takes place beneath Mount Craw. This icy mountain is an optional area that showcases the scale of areas that can be explored outside of the main story.

Playing with a friend has always been a highlight of the Borderlands series, and this spin-off looks set to continue the trend but, as the video demonstrates, with the kind of off-the-wall chaos that only Tiny Tina can conjure up.

We’re also treated to a look at the table-top inspired overworld where you’ll be able to pick up quests, discover dungeons and battle enemies in random encounters. There are also new skills, abilities, and the usual Borderland’s blend of unique weaponry on offer.

To add to the action, there are six classes available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Thanks to the Multiclass system, you’ll be able to respec points and even use a second class later in the game. So whether you want to battle with frost-infused punches as a Brr-Zerker or deal in Dark Magic as a Graveborn there’s more freedom than ever when it comes to picking your class and playstyle.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on March 25th. If you can’t wait until then, why not check out why it's pulled us back in after Borderlands 3.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands uses the same weapon tech that put a billion guns in Borderlands 3.