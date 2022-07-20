Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player gets a 1 in 85 billion drop for the rarest item in Borderlands

One Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player has gotten the rarest item in all of Borderlands: a class mod with a roughly one in 85 billion chance of dropping.

Streamer Moxsy got the Warlock's Amalgam of Glorious Purpose from the Wheel of Fate in the Coiled Captors DLC during a livestream. This is a class item that can drop from any potential loot source. In theory, any number of variations on the Amalgam item could be one in 85 billion drops, but what makes this one special bears a whole lot of background information.

Constant Canadian provided a breakdown of Borderlands item rarity in a video earlier this month, and as the YouTuber tells Kotaku, "Moxsy’s Amalgam is the rarest item in Wonderlands, but so is any other Amalgam, technically. Think of it as: There are 85 billion different possible variations of Amalgams, and Moxsy just so happened to get this one."

Amalgam items have more bonus stats than other class items - a total of five. Moxsy's item dropped with a 49.4% bonus to spell damage, a 59.3% boost to critical hit chance with abilities, a 29.7% boost to area damage, a 29.7% bonus to all damage, and a 59.3% boost to critical hit chance with spells. Those are perfect stats across five different categories - which has a one in 117,040 chance of happening.

There's a full breakdown of the math in the Kotaku article, but basically, that one in 117,040 chance gets multiplied by the odds of the item dropping for this particular class and subclass, by three skills evenly spread, and by the 1% chance of it being a stat-boosting Ascended item. That makes it a one in 85,233,160,000 of getting a god roll like this for your favored build.

There is one caveat here, however, as the game's drops can be weighted to certain class skills, which Moxsy estimates might make this item 'only' one in 26 billion. The math gets much more challenging once you try to factor in that weighting, however.

However many billions we're talking about, this is, without asterisks, the rarest item in the entire Borderlands series. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands introduces far more variables for its items than the mainline Borderlands games, particularly when it comes to armor. Depending on how you do the math, the odds for the rarest items in the older games might be measured as one in thousands, or one in hundreds of thousands, but they don't come close to matching the infinitesimal odds of getting Wonderlands' most elusive trophy.

Don't miss any of the best Borderlands games.