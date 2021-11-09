Tiny Tina Assault on Dragon's Keep gets surprise re-release on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Tiny Tina Assault on Dragon's Keep is getting a surprise standalone re-release, out now on new-gen consoles and free to claim on PC until next week.

Ahead of the release of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gearbox has re-released the Borderlands 2 DLC that spawned the game's concept as a standalone game.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep was the fourth DLC campaign for Borderlands 2, and placed players in a tabletop roleplaying game run by the titular demolitions expert. Dropping characters from the game into its new fantasy setting, it worked as something of a narrative epilogue to the 2013 title, and was the last campaign added to the game until the Borderlands 3 prequel missions were introduced in 2019.

Set in a new map, Assault on Dragon's Keep could work quite well as a standalone title. The story does riff on events and characters from Borderlands 2, so it'll be interesting to see whether Gearbox retcons any of those details, and what it'll do about playable characters. Given that the DLC was originally released well into the endgame, starting out with new characters might not be the best experience, but it's possible that player's old Borderlands 2 characters could be brought over to the new game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands expands on the fantasy storytelling outlined in the DLC, bringing a grown-up Tina back as the bunkermaster in Gearbox's parody of Dungeons & Dragons. While Assault on Dragon's Keep was limited to Borderlands 2's gameplay, Wonderlands introduces new spells and classes to lean into the genre a little more. The standalone game is available on PC via Steam, as well as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One for $9.99/£7.99 (via backwards compatibility on new consoles). It's also available on PC via the Epic Games Store, where it'll be free to claim until November 16.