Timothée Chalamet knows about the Wonka thirst tweets – and he finds them funny

Timothée Chalamet knows about the internet's reaction to the Wonka first look. The film is set to be a musical and stars Chalamet as the titular genius chocolatier – but before he opened that legendary factory.

Back in 2021, Chalamet himself unveiled the first official look at Wonka. In the picture, Chalamet stands in the snow in a velvet red coat and a brown top hat. Despite this photo being entirely innocent, the internet took the picture to decidedly NSFW places.

Vogue (opens in new tab), pointing to one tweet in particular that says, "In this one, Wonka f**ks," spoke to Chalamet about the reaction – and the actor laughed. "You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," Chalamet said. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous." He also confirmed that he has no less than seven musical numbers in the film.

No footage from the movie has been released to the public just yet, but some did debut behind closed doors at CinemaCon. The clip reportedly sees Wonka tap dance on café tables then, accompanied by a chorus of dancers, pass chocolate out to people walking by. A golden ticket also featured in the footage, with a note from Wonka's mother about sharing sweets with loved ones. Aww.

Paddington and Paddington 2 helmer Paul King directs, while Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, and Matt Lucas co-star.

Wonka arrives in theaters December 15, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything the year has in store for us.