Timbuk2 Division backpack review: "A slick and sturdy design with excellent customization"

The Timbuk2 Division backpack offers plenty of storage space in a highly customizable package, all with thoughtful extra quality-of-life features. That's perfect for the everyday commuter or gaming laptop player looking to transport a full setup in one go. However, those who need additional security features might want to look elsewhere.

Whether you're on the road with work or you're taking your gameplay on the go, a sturdy and reliable backpack is a worthwhile investment. While there are plenty of brands offering laptop-oriented carriers though, there are few packing the safety and comfort features required to transport a full setup. Timbuk2 has been in the business of keeping your tech secure on the road for over 30 years, and while the brand has a range of 'gaming bags' (read: a League of Legends paint job) it's the Division that caught our eye.

Originally aimed at professionals, the $150 Division packs an excellent amount of storage space and a dedicated compartment for a 15.6-inch gaming laptop. With customization options stretching from color to material on each panel, there's plenty of room to style to your heart's content as well. I took the Timbuk2 Division backpack for a spin to see just how well it sits next to the best laptop backpacks on the market.

Design

At its core, this is a slick and sturdy design with plenty of personalization options. The Timbuk2 website allows you to customize every inch of the Division backpack's aesthetic and materials, choosing from a range of colors and materials. The Cordura Canvas option gives you the widest range of hues to choose from, though, with Rain Resist, Reflective, and Tailored materials limiting things to more muted black, gray, white, and navy tones. Testing in a British March, I knew I had to opt for rain resistant materials across the majority of my creation, styling between Jet Black and White. However, I did allow myself a True Red pair of side panels in canvas to complete a Pokemon theme.

I was impressed with the build quality on arrival. Stitching is laser tight, there are no loose ends, and zips feel solid and long-lasting. The rain resistant material certainly kept everything inside the backpack dry and safe even during a particularly heavy deluge, while the bright color of the canvas kept things fun and breathable as well.

Along the back I was pleased to find some substantial padding set in four squares across the main body of the bag. Some Timbuk2 backpacks compliment this spongey material with additional padding on the straps themselves, however my model has a more slimline approach with minimal cushioning. That luxurious panelling on the main chassis was more than enough to see me through journeys of up to two or three hours at a time, though I did start to feel the pull on my shoulders on a longer five hour trek around the city. It's worth noting that I wasn't using the cross-body support strap that comes clipped to the Division backpack here, though.

You'll also find two side clips to allow for expanding or restricting the depth of the backpack, though I did find it easier to keep these unbuckled when out and about to avoid the extra fuss of unclipping everything on shorter stints.

Storage

The Division sports three pockets, a dedicated buffered laptop sleeve at the back, a large main compartment, and a smaller slip compartment at the front. That's plenty of storage for a full setup. I was able to carry my Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop in the back laptop compartment, and was confident in the level of padding on offer. When Timbuk2 says 15-inch, they mean it - trying to wiggle anything larger into this pocket was a fruitless endeavour so if you are rocking a larger rig it's worth investing in something more substantial.

The main pocket easily housed a set of Audeze Maxwell headphones, a Nintendo Switch in its carry case, a chunky portable charger, a Genki Covert Dock, and a Hori Split Pad Pro set, with an extra slip sleeve offering the perfect spot for an iPad and smaller pockets along the front carrying an MSI Clutch GM31 gaming mouse and cables. Not only is that plenty of space (I never maxed this thing out), but I was also particularly appreciative of the full zip. Being able to fully open this compartment meant I could reach anything at a moment's notice, whereas many laptop backpacks restrict the zip to around halfway down the pocket itself.

The front suffers a little from this restriction. While spacious, the horizontal zip at the top doesn't provide much room to wiggle a hand in, and I was fumbling blind for items. I used this compartment for easily reachable items like my keys, AirPods, and sunglasses so it was never particularly jumbled. Still, it's a tight squeeze.

Security

The Division does suffer a little in the security department. Those aforementioned side clips are excellent for keeping everything in the main compartment safe from prying hands, and the double zip design lends itself well to an additional lock should you need one as well. However, the main laptop sleeve only offers a single zip which means a lock isn't going to get you very far. That's disappointing - this isn't a cheap backpack and many models in this price range are placing a greater emphasis on this safety.

Similarly, there's very little padding around the base of the bag itself. I wouldn't trust it to keep everything safe from a drop at arm level, let alone a fall from a bike.

Comfort

I was impressed with the level of comfort on offer from the Division backpack. Between thick straps and generous back padding (with a breathable air mesh fabric to keep everything dry), the whole experience was far more pleasant than that of my previous Targus laptop bag. While the drop in padding on the straps themselves did present a little discomfort during longer trips as mentioned above, this was quickly remedied with the assistance of the sternum straps. Even packing the Division to its max, I never felt overly weighed down and was surprised by the additional comfort offered by its staunch, sturdy design.

Should you buy the Timbuk2 Division backpack?

At $150, the Division isn't going to suit everyone's needs. It's a luxury customizable backpack with plenty of storage space and some thoughtful additional features as well. If your main device is 15.6-inches and you're looking for a water resistant all-in-one everyday transport solution with a little personal flair, it's an excellent choice. There's plenty of room for everything an on-the-go PC player might need, while still keeping things low-key and as slimline as possible. However, if you've got a particularly expensive machine or you're more concerned with safety than storage options, this might not be the best option.

How we tested the Timbuk2 Division backpack

I used the Timbuk2 Division backpack over the course of two weeks, for everything from dog walks to cross-country trips. In that time, I was primarily transporting a 15.6-inch Asus TUF Dash F15, but also used the backpack as an everyday carry-all for shorter trips as well. For more information on how we make our recommendations, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

