THOSE GAMES is a pitch-perfect parody of "those games"

If you've ever wanted to actually try one of those quirky puzzles falsely advertised in a terrible mobile game ad, a new Nintendo Switch and PC titled called - I promise I'm not making this up - YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! might be just what you're looking for.

YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!, as the name suggests, offers a selection of "those games" for you to try and clear. Basically, it's a series of hundreds of puzzle levels spread across five different gameplay styles, each of which represents something you've probably seen in a mobile game ad.

Probably the most recognizable of these is a game where you have to move various platforms and barricades to achieve a particular goal. While YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!'s store page is kind enough not to specifically name any of its, uh, 'inspirations,' this is a pretty clear play on ads for Homescapes - the same ads that caught the attention of the UK's Advertising Standards Authority for failing to accurately represent the game in question.

Maybe the most misleading thing about those mobile game ads is that they actually look fun, and I gotta say YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! is similarly enticing. But here, I'm a little more trusting that the gameplay footage actually, you know, represents gameplay.

YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! is developed by Monkeycraft, a Japanese studio primarily known in recent years for its work on remakes and remasters like Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series, and Katamari Damacy Reroll.

You can grab YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! For $10 USD on Switch and Steam.

